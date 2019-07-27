Vettori, Langeveldt take coaching roles with Bangladesh

Vettori's contract is until next year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia and the 40-year-old will be available to the team for around 100 days during their preparation.

Langeveldt, 44, takes charge as a full-time coach, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) added.

"This is a team on the rise and there is so much experience and potential," Vettori, who will also prepare Bangladesh for the tour of India later this year and a trip to New Zealand in 2020, said in a BCB statement.

Vettori, the former left-arm spinner, has previously been head coach of Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore and Australia's Big Bash League team Brisbane Heat following his retirement in 2015.

"It'll be a pleasure to work with... Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and the other up and coming youngsters which I'm looking forward to with a lot of interest," he added.

Langeveldt joins following a stint as Afghanistan's bowling coach and has previously worked as South Africa's fast bowling specialist coach and a high performance consultant with their governing body. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Ian Chadband)