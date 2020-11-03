The Rooney Rule, named after former NFL diversity committee Chairman Dan Rooney, requires clubs to interview at least one black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) candidate for every senior head coach role.

"There shouldn't be a barrier in the mind of anybody with the right experience who wants to apply for this job," the county's Chief Executive Stuart Cain said in a statement.

Cricket West Indies cleared to train in NZ after negative COVID tests 3 HOURS AGO

"We think it's right to adopt the principle of the Rooney Rule in the same way as many of the world's leading sports organisations have."

Warwickshire were eliminated in the group stages of the Bob Willis Trophy and Vitality Blast and Troughton parted ways with the county last week following a review of the season.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Cricket Kolkata's Cummins finding form at just the right time A DAY AGO