West Indies win toss and choose to bowl in second test against England

July 16 (Reuters) - West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl in the second test against England in Manchester which was delayed due to rain on Thursday.

England are without Jofra Archer after the fast bowler breached the team's bio-secure protocols while top order batsman Joe Denly has been dropped to make way for captain Joe Root, who missed the first test to attend the birth of his child.

Mark Wood and James Anderson have also been rested with the pace trio of Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes named in the playing 11.

"With both (Wood and Anderson) having come back from two very serious injuries, it seemed very high-risk to play them in this game," Root said.

"We're blessed with some fantastic players waiting in the wings. We've definitely got an attack that can take 20 wickets."

West Indies, who won the first test in Southampton by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, named an unchanged team. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

