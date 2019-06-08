Williamson half-century sets up comfortable New Zealand win

The Kiwis never looked in any trouble chasing a paltry 173 for victory despite losing two early wickets as Williamson and Ross Taylor shared a century partnership for the third wicket before New Zealand got home with more than 17 overs to spare.

Williamson top-scored with an unbeaten 79 after surviving a missed run out chance on 22. He hit nine boundaries in his 99-ball innings.

Earlier, fine bowling by Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson helped New Zealand dismiss Afghanistan for 172.

New Zealand have won their first three matches of the tournament while Afghanistan have lost their three games.

