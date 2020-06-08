Cricket

Windies quick Thomas keen to make test debut in England

ByReuters
17 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

June 8 (Reuters) - West Indies quick Oshane Thomas has said he hopes to make his test debut in England next month and establish himself in all three cricket formats.

Thomas has been named among 11 reserves to accompany the 14-member squad for their three-test series in England, which is scheduled to take place in bio-secure venues in Southampton and Manchester, subject to government approval.

"I definitely want to play test cricket; I want to do well in all three formats," the 23-year-old right-arm fast bowler told the Jamaican Observer.

"Test cricket is really the ultimate that everyone wants to play to be great. You don't want to just be an average cricketer; you want to be among the greats.

"I was called up for the England test tour in the Caribbean (last year) and I didn't get to make my debut, but hopefully this time around."

Thomas, who has played 20 one-dayers and 12 Twenty20 Internationals, says he has the backing of coach Phil Simmons.

"He says I can't be bowling that fast — probably bowling the fastest in the Caribbean — and not play in his test team," added Thomas.

With international cricket set to come out of the coronavirus shutdown, Thomas is training at Sabina Park in Jamaica ahead of the tour.

"Last week is my first week back bowling on a pitch. I had been doing some little bowling here and there," he said.

"I'm very happy to be back bowling and I'm looking forward to playing test cricket.

"It's just up to me as a person; I just need to be fit and ready, and I should be in the test team." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

