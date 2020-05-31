Cricket

Winning Dhoni's trust key to getting India captaincy - Kohli

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
4 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

NEW DELHI, May 31 (Reuters) - India captain Virat Kohli believes he landed the job largely because his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni was impressed with his reading of situations in matches.

Kohli, 31, replaced Dhoni as test captain in 2014-15 and took over the limited-overs reins in early 2017, becoming India's all-format leader as well the team's batting mainstay.

Fielding in the slips, Kohli had easy access to wicketkeeper Dhoni and he felt their chats in between deliveries earned him the trust of the former skipper.

Cricket

Sri Lanka begin training on Monday, S. Africa to follow suit

3 HOURS AGO

"You start talking to the captain regularly," Kohli told team mate Ravichandran Ashwin in a chat on YouTube.

"I was always in MS's ear, standing next to him and saying 'We can do this, we can do that, what do you think?'.

"He would deny a lot of things but he would discuss a lot of things as well. I think he got a lot of confidence that I can do this after him.

"A large portion of me becoming captain was to do with him observing me for a long period of time. It just can't happen that he goes and the selectors say, 'Okay you become captain'."

Leading the national team of a cricket-mad country is one of the toughest jobs in the game but Kohli is enjoying the responsibility.

"I looked at it this way -- if I'm getting this opportunity, I need to work as hard as I can, because not many people get this chance," said Kohli, who led India to Under-19 World Cup title in 2008.

Kohli led India to the top of the world test rankings in October 2016 where they remained until Australia replaced them this month. India lost in the semi-finals of last year's one-day World Cup in England.

"I was always inclined to taking responsibility (but) becoming captain of India was not even in my wildest dreams to be honest," Kohli said. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)

Cricket

West Indies to temporarily halve staff, player salaries

YESTERDAY AT 07:05
Cricket

England want ICC to allow coronavirus substitutes

YESTERDAY AT 05:00
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

Sri Lanka begin training on Monday, S. Africa to follow suit

3 HOURS AGO
Cricket

West Indies to temporarily halve staff, player salaries

YESTERDAY AT 07:05
Cricket

England want ICC to allow coronavirus substitutes

YESTERDAY AT 05:00
Cricket

West Indies cricket bosses approve England tour

YESTERDAY AT 23:12

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Sri Lanka in party mood after dismantling Aussies

00:01:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Australian Open women

Kostyuk makes history as 15-year-old reaches third round

17/01/2018 AT 00:45
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Wimbledon

Order of play, Day 10: Venus and Konta set to battle, Rybarikova goes for glory

12/07/2017 AT 19:00
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

28/05/2020 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Masters Tournament

McIlroy out with Rahm and Tanihara in quest for career Grand Slam

04/04/2017 AT 18:01
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
Athletics

How fast does Usain Bolt really run? All you need to know

20/12/2016 AT 11:55
View more

What's On (2)

  • Cycling

    Giro d'Italia | 2019

    Stage 16, Lovere - Ponte di Legno (194km)

    Eurosport 109:00-10:30
    Premium
  • Play Icon
    On now
    Olympic Games

    Return to London 2012

    Rebecca Adlington, Tom Daley & Adam Peaty

    Eurosport 210:00-12:00
    Premium
    Play Icon
    On now
Previous articleSri Lanka begin training on Monday, S. Africa to follow suit