Travel restrictions forced by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the relocation of the 59-match domestic Twenty20 tournament, which will start on Sunday Oct. 25.

"The move demonstrates the commitment across Australian cricket to host the full summer of cricket," CA said in a statement.

Full details of the venues and fixtures for the eight teams will be released at a later date, the statement added. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

