Wood desperate to 'ride the wave' in Twenty20 series

The fast bowler is likely to feature heavily for England in their three-match Twenty20 series in South Africa that starts at Buffalo Park on Wednesday, and which forms the start of their preparations for the global finals later in the year.

Wood was part of the team that lifted the 50-over trophy at Lord's last July, and is hoping they can repeat their Twenty20 World Cup victory of 2010.

"The white ball 'journey' that we went on, which changed the way we played, is just continuing now from the 50-over game into the Twenty20. It is the same sort of motivation, same team dynamic, same way we want to play," Wood told reporters on Tuesday.

"Taking the aggressive option, the attacking intent and always looking to be on the front foot. Whether it is 50-over or Twenty20, it will be the same."

Wood believes the competition for places ahead of the World Cup will be intense, and says every opportunity to perform must be taken.

"We have got so many good players coming through, it is not like we have just 15 players that are nailed on, there are 25 players who could come into this team and do really well," he said.

"If you are picked, you are picked to perform and if you don't perform there are people waiting in the wings and working hard to win a place. There are people who are not here (in South Africa) that will be working for a spot (at the World Cup)."

Wood made a triumphant return to the England test team in the final two matches of the test series against South Africa last month, taking 12 wickets and excelling with the bat.

After being in and out of the game over the previous 12 months through injury, he is taking nothing for granted.

"On the back of the test tour and having missed a lot of cricket in the last year, I am desperate to ride this wave and keep playing for England," Wood said. (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)