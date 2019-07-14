World Cup final reaction

The match and a Super Over both ended in ties.

England fast bowler Chris Woakes:

"I am lost for words. I can't believe what has happened. I can't get my head around it. I thought it was gone needing 30 off 16. It has probably been the best day for cricket in this country.

"I feel like everything that has happened today is destiny."

England batsman Joe Root:

"Wow! It's hard to sum it up. What a day, what a tournament. Everyone has done everything asked of them. We have performed under pressure, it was almost written in the stars for Ben Stokes.

"He's had such a tough time, I'm so proud of him and pleased for him and his family."

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham:

"We knew we would have to fire a few shots. Credit to England for the way they stuck at it. On another day the coin may have fallen our way. We'll look back in a couple of years and say this was a pretty good experience.

"That's the way we are as Kiwis, we get par scores and then scrap like hell. We don't blast teams off the park."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan:

"I can't believe what we have just witnessed. The emotions of what we've been through on air... wow, but what about the players?! They gave it absolutely everything."

