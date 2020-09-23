The teams will play three One-Day Internationals between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3, and another three Twenty20 International fixtures that have been pencilled in for Nov. 7-10.

The ODI series will be part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

It is also a further boost for Pakistan cricket, who have recently welcomed back visitors after Sri Lanka and Bangladesh toured the country last December and January.

Those were the first incoming tours in a decade following a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that wounded six players and left six people dead. (Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)

