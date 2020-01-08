Zimbabwe to host Sri Lanka for two tests in hastily arranged tour

The first game at the Harare Sports Club will be played from Jan. 19-23 and the second from Jan. 27-31, and represents a return to test cricket for Zimbabwe for the first time since their tour of Bangladesh in November 2018.

Zimbabwe are not part of the on-going ICC Test Championship and so no points will be up for grabs in the series.

"Sri Lanka are always a very competitive team who have been playing well and I am looking forward to the Test series," Rajput said in a statement from Zimbabwe Cricket.

"For us, it's a new beginning, a new chapter, and it's good that we are starting off with the long version which always brings the best out of players.

"We know our home conditions better, our players are getting match-fit and enjoying some game time. So all we have to do is to get in the middle and perform.

"We have not had much game time, so the players will be very keen and eager to seize this opportunity and do well."

Zimbabwe have confirmed that all-rounder Sean Williams will be their new test captain following the retirement of Hamilton Masakadza, who has since moved into the role of director of cricket.

Former Zimbabwe international David Mutendera has been named as the new convener of selectors, joining Gavin Ewing, Shepherd Makunura and Prosper Utseya on the panel. (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Himani Sarkar)