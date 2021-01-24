Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov lost the plot during the finale of a cross-country skiing relay in Finland – whipping a rival with his ski pole before crashing into him on purpose.

The four-time Olympic medallist felt aggrieved that his line was blocked as he battled with Finland’s Joni Maki for the silver medal during the 4×7.5km World Cup relay in Lahti, Finland.

Rather than graciously accepting defeat, Bolshunov lashed out twice with his ski pole, then tackled his rival to the ground after crossing the finish line.

Unsurprisingly, Russia were swiftly disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Finland retained their second spot behind Norway, with another Russian team promoted onto the podium.

'Absolutely disgraceful' – Skier HITS rival with pole, then crashes into him on purpose

