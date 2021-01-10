Jessie Diggins sealed a brilliantly overall victory in the Tour de Ski as Ebba Andersson won the final stage to take the first cross-country skiing World Cup victory of her career in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

In a brutal 10km mass start climb, 23-year-old Swede Andersson aggressively attacked early in the stage and showed incredible endurance to hold off the chasing pack and cross the line in 36:45.6 minutes.

Just behind Andersson, Diggins also skied beautifully as she secured her sixth podium finish in the Tourâ€™s eight stages by crossing the line 9.2 seconds behind the leader.

That top-three consistency was pivotal in her becoming the first American to win the Tour de Ski as she finished off the good work she had done over the past ten days to record an overall time of 3:04:45.8hrs.

That was a full 1:24.8 ahead of Yuliya Stupak in second spot, while Anderssonâ€™s final-stage heroics moved her into the bronze medal position.

On the day in Val di Fiemme, Franceâ€™s Delphine Claudel notched an impressive third-place finish â€“ 32.6s behind the winner â€“ while Linn Svahn claimed the Tour de Ski points jersey by taking the bonus points at the 2.5km mark

