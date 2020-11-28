Andrew Musgrave made history as he recorded Britain's best result at a classic style cross-country skiing World Cup race with a sixth-placed finish at the 15km event in Ruka, Finland.

The three-time Olympian was 31st at the first checkpoint in the interval start race but made his way superbly through the field to stop the clock in 34:37.4, just 32.8 seconds adrift of winner Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo.

Britain's success didn't end there with Andrew Young finishing 16th in the second race of the weekend in Finland.

But nobody could stop yellow bib-holder Klaebo, with the Norwegian leading from first checkpoint to last to win in a time of 34:04.6.

That was more than 15 seconds clear of the field with Alexey Chervotkin taking second place, while bronze went to his Russian teammate Alexander Bolshunov.

Erik Valnes, who prevailed in the season-opening sprint on Friday, could only finish 43rd.

"I'm really glad to be able to win a 15km again. It was really hard out there and I had a plan to start at high speed and see what happens," said the victorious Klaebo.

"I felt really strong and it was nice to race out there."

The three-race weekend in Ruka concludes with the 15km freestyle pursuit, which takes place on Sunday.

