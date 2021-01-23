Therese Johaug led a dominant Norwegian one-two-three in the first skiathlon of the season at the Lahti Ski Games. The ten-time world champion led from start to finish and crossed the line in 37:45.1s for the 77th World Cup victory of her career. Helene Marie Fossesholm finished second, 28 seconds down the road, with Heidi Weng close on her tail in third. The pair worked hard to overcome Ebba Andersson, Natalia Nepryaeva and Jessie Diggins in a thrilling finale. Diggins still leads the overall standings by 167 points from fellow American Rosie Brennan, with 18 of the 28 cross-country events completed. Sportsbeat 2021