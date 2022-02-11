Finnish skier Iivo Niskanen blew away the field to win the men’s 15km cross country skiing.

He finished in 37:54 to take victory and his third Olympic gold medal.

Finland’s most successful Winter Olympian relished the moment, running around the arena in celebration - applauding the crowd with a beaming smile.

Alexander Bolshunov - of the ROC - took silver to add to his gold in the men’s 30km skiathlon.

Britain’s Andrew Musgrave and Andrew Young had a tough competition, finishing in 46th and 51st place respectively. It was not an event to remember for Team GB, with Musgrave finishing almost four minutes behind Niskanen, to take his lowest finish over 15km at an Olympics since 2010.

The medal for Iivo is the second of the week for the Niskanen family, after his sister, Kerttu, took silver in the women’s 10km cross country.

The 30-year-old Finn led at every checkpoint of the race to dominate from start to finish, with his nearest rival, Bolshunov, finishing 23 seconds later than the new champion.

For Bolshunov, the result will be disappointing, with him largely regarded as one of the world’s best cross country skiers - backed up by his gold in the skiathlon. Still, it takes his Olympic medal haul to six after winning three silvers and a bronze at Pyeongchang.

Sprint champion Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway took bronze after fighting back from a slow start in the event.

He was well down in the standings at the first intermediate checkpoint, but surged back into contention and ended strongly to take a place on the podium.

Despite Klaebo being disappointed with third place, it is worth keeping in mind that the 15km bronze is his fifth Olympic medal, and he is only 25 years old.

Niskanen will be aiming for more success as he defends his title in the 50km mass start event later in the Games, but he has a clear target on his back with Bolshunov and Klaebo waiting to dethrone him.

---

