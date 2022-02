Cross-Country Skiing

Iivo Niskanen celebrates gold for Finland ahead of Alexander Bolshunov in 15km classic at Beijing 2022

Iivo Niskanen celebrates winning the gold medal for Finland ahead of his rival Alexander Bolshunov in the 15km classic at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:00:42, 33 minutes ago