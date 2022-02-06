Russian Olympic Committee's Bolshunov won by a margin of 71 seconds in a race usually decided by much smaller margins.

And Musgrave, who finished 17th and was barely in sight of the winner, was blown away by his pace.

"That was absolutely wild, how fast he went," said Musgrave.

Musgrave placed seventh in Pyeongchang four years ago in the best ever performance by a British cross-country skier at an Olympics.

But the 31-year-old admitted that his race on Sunday was one of the hardest he had ever been a part of.

"It was a battle. It is one of the most nuts races there has been," he added.

"The gaps were massive and it is one of the hardest races I've done."

"It was horrific. I was wrecked the whole thing."

