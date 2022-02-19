Great Britain’s Andrew Musgrave has taken to social media to slam the Federation of International Skiing’s (FIS) decision to shorten the 50km mass start race to 30km.

The 31-year-old cross-country skier from Poole was due to compete for his first Olympic medal at 06:00 GMT on Saturday morning, before the event was delayed for at least an hour.

The FIS then announced the race would be reduced by 20km due to extreme ‘strong winds and cold’ conditions, a decision that did not sit well with Musgrave.

“FIS have just shortened the Olympic 50km to a 28km because it's a bit cold and windy,” he said on Twitter.

“I don't see that that will make it any warmer or less windy.

“It’s a f*****g joke!”

The event is now scheduled to get underway at 07:00 GMT on Saturday morning, weather permitting.

Reacting to Musgrave's tweet, former cross-country skier Martin Johnsrud Sundby said on Eurosport:

"It is not uncommon for athletes to disagree with such decisions.

"Andrew is one of the toughest guys in the class... There is probably a bit of frustration among the athletes now, and I think most of them are ready to walk 50 km here.

"The jury has probably pondered a bit, and the fact that it will not be moved to tomorrow, for example, is probably also part of the frustration of the athletes. It's probably not just the Twitter message to Musgrave, it's probably a broad frustration."

