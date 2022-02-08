Norwegian cross-country skiing star Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has defended his men's sprint title for his fourth Olympic gold.

In a repeat of the 2018 final, Italian Pellegrino once again took silver finishing just under three tenths of a second behind the Norwegian. The two rivals entered the final straight with Klaebo narrowly ahead, and while the Norwegian nearly lost his balance as he made his last push, he was able to recover and hold off the Italian.

And Russian Olympic Committee's Alexander Terentev took bronze almost 1.5 seconds behind the leader.

Klaebo's win sends Norway top of the cross-country table, moments after rivals Sweden won gold and silver in the women's free sprint.

Team GB's Andrew Young and James Clugnet were knocked out in the qualifying round.

Chinese hopeful Qiang Wang was disqualified from the quarter-finals after having finished second in his heat.

Klaebo will now focus on defending his 4x10km relay and team sprint golds.

