Jonna Sundling has added Olympic gold to her world title with a dominant performance in the women's cross-country skiing free sprint final.

Sundling won by a huge margin of 2.88 seconds after also being the fastest skier in previous heats as Sweden narrowly missed out on a clean sweep of the podium.

Compatriot Maja Dahlqvist grabbed silver while Emma Ribom, who was in third for much of the race, slipped to sixth.

There were huge celebrations from the USA team as Jessie Diggins produced an incredible climb to take bronze and her first individual medal at an Olympics. Diggins and Kikkan Randall became the first American cross-country skiers ever to win an Olympic gold after winning the team sprint in 2018.

And while the USA's Rosie Brennan stumbled out the starting gates in the quarter-finals and needed an almighty effort to recover and qualify, she showed incredible stamina to make it through the semis and finish fourth in the final.

Russian Olympic Committee's Natalie Nepryaeva, who finished fourth four years ago and has already claimed silver in the skiathlon in Beijing, failed to make the final after she was knocked out in a shock result in the third quarter-final heat.

