Norway’s Therese Johaug won her second gold of the Games with a thrilling victory in the women’s 10km classic.
Johaug, who won the 15km skiathlon on Saturday, trailed Finland’s Kerttu Niskanen at time checks throughout the course but produced a fast finish to snatch victory by 0.4 seconds.
It was a Finland two-three as Krista Parmakoski took bronze, pipping Russian Natalia Nepryaeva.
