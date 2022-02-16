Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test at Beijing 2022.

The 34-year-old, competing at her third Winter Olympics, tested positive for three banned substances, including an anabolic steroid.

Ad

A statement from the International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed that Kaminska had been "provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter".

Beijing 2022 'Fantastic, they have done the business' - Klaebo leads Norway to team sprint gold 10 HOURS AGO

Kaminska competed in two individual events in China, finishing 79th in the women's 10 kilometre event and 70th in women's sprint free qualifying.

She was also part of a Ukrainian quarter that came home 18th in the 4x5km relay.

Iranian alpine skier Hossein Saveh-Shemshaki was the first athlete to fail a doping test in Beijing, and was provisionally suspended last week.

Figure skating star Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned angina drug ahead of the Games, but has been allowed to compete.

A medal ceremony for the women's singles will not be held if Valieva finishes on the podium.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 'A sensational win' - Germany take inspired gold in women's team sprint 11 HOURS AGO