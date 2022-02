Cross-Country Skiing

Winter Olympics - Andrew Musgrave reveals he was 'super lucky' in recovery from pectoral injury

Hear from Great Britain's cross-country skiing star Andrew Musgrave as he tells Radzi Chinyanganya about how lucky he was to be recover so quickly from a pectoral injury that he suffered while training last year. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:06:56, 21 minutes ago