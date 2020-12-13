Alexander Bolshunov led home an all-Russian podium as he improved on Saturday's second-place finish to win his first race of the season in the Cross-Country World Cup 15km event in Davos.

Bolshunov, 23, finished behind Italy's Federico Pellegrino in Saturday's sprint but went one better in the Swiss mountains to topple Andrey Melnichenko by 32.2 seconds.

Fellow Russian Artem Maltsev was third, but it was Bolshunov who starred and extended his lead at the summit of the overall standings with a fourth podium finish of the season.

Bolshunov, last season's overall World Cup champion, stopped the clock in an impressive 32:46.4 in Davos and gave both Melnichenko and Maltsev too much to do as they sped towards the line.

Maltsev, 27, finished in a time of 33:25.9 ahead of fellow Russian Ivan Yakimushkin, who narrowly missed out on his first podium of the season by a margin of 6.6s.

Italy's Francesco De Fabiani was fifth in the Sunday event, while Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave followed up compatriot Andrew Young's third-place Saturday finish by coming home in sixth.

Defending champion Bolshunov sits a total of 141 points clear at the summit of the standings, ahead of both Johannes Hosflot Klaebo and Emil Iversen.

The Cross-Country World Cup season will next head to Dresden on Saturday, where the revitalised Bolshunov will bid to build on his first win of the campaign and extend his lead at the top of the table.

