Bolshunov claims third successive mass start win

The 23-year-old completed the course in 2:08:05.3 just beating out home favourite Simen Hegstad Krueger to gold.

The Norwegian finished 0.9 seconds behind the Russian, with compatriot Emil Iversen completing the podium, 19.5s off the winning pace.

The result was Bolshunov's third mass start win in a row and he leads the overall and distance World Cup standings with 2,221 and 1,293 points respectively.

Sportsbeat 2020