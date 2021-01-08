Alexander Bolshunov continued his domination of the Tour de Ski as he clinched victory in the men's 15km cross-country in Val di Fiemme to extend his lead at the top.

The Russian made it five consecutive World Cup wins - and secured the 22nd success of his career - with a classy performance in Italy as he crossed the line in 41:33.7 to reign supreme.

His nearest rival was home favourite Francesco De Fabiani, with the Italian taking second place in 41:35.5 ahead of Russian Alexey Chervotkin in third (41:37.4).

De Fabiani's second place was his ninth podium in his career and arrived almost two years after his last, with the 27-year-old jostling for the top spot across all six 2.5km laps.

He attacked Bolshunov throughout and had the lead going into the final straight but the 24-year-old Russian delivered another quick finish to secure another World Cup triumph.

Bolshunov's latest win has increased his lead in the overall World Cup standings to 808, with compatriot Ivan Yakimushkin a distant second with 377 points after his fifth-place finish.

In the Tour de Ski standings, Bolshunov is also looking unstoppable with a total time of 2:57.09, an advantage of 2:37 over Maurice Manificat after the Frenchman finished tenth in Val di Fiemme.

Yakimushkin completed the top three in the Tour de Ski standings, 2:47 down on the defending champion, while fellow Russian Denis Spitsov is also 2:47 back after finishing 20th in the 15km race.

