Alexander Bolshunov continued his impressive Falum form with a second victory of the cross-country World Cup weekend.

Bolshunov prevailed in Friday’s 15km freestyle and repeated the trick a day later in the 15km classic mass start to extend his lead in the overall World Cup standings.

That was despite a fall at the 8km mark from the Russian, recovering superbly to cross the line first in a time of 35:16.3 following a dramatic sprint.

Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Paal Golberg were almost inseparable in the battle for the podium, coming second and third respectively after both finished 0.4 seconds back.

The win takes Bolshunov to 1613 points in the overall cross-country standings – more than double the total of closest rival and compatriot, Ivan Yakimushkin.

It also goes some way to putting the unwanted outing from last weekend behind him, having lashed out at a rival with his ski pole in Finland.

