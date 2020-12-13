Resurgent Rosie Brennan capped a Swiss weekend to remember after speeding to a second consecutive Cross-Country World Cup victory in Davos.

The American ace triumphed in Saturday's sprint ahead of Slovenia's Anamarija Lampic and extended her hegemony in style with another brilliant victory in Sunday's 10km contest.

Brennan, 32, was one of two American skiers on the podium as compatriot Hailey Swirbul finished third in the Swiss mountains.

Yuliya Stupak clocked a time of 25:23.8 to claim second but it was all about Brennan as she improved on her third-place finish in Ruka with a searing performance.

Brennan's Finland podium marked her maiden top three finish at a World Cup event, but she's now won two races from two and sits at the summit of the overall standings.

The USA star finished an overall 17th in last year's World Cup, but currently leads the chasing pack by 59 points ahead of Tatiana Sorina and Therese Johaug.

Brennan crossed the line in 24:49.8 in Davos and while Stupak remained in hot pursuit, her winning margin of 34s outlined her dominance.

Swirbul was a further 6.5s back in third, while Natalya Nepraeva was fourth and Teresa Stadlober was fifth.

Sorina, on 318 points in the overall standings, could only muster sixth as Brennan extended her advantage at the top of the table.

The World Cup season heads to Dresden next weekend, where the red-hot Brennan will be bidding for a hat-trick of victories on the German slopes.

