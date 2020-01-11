Chanavat and Svahn take the Cross-Country crowns in Dresden

The Frenchman claimed his second stage win of the season after finishing in a time of 2:14.81 minutes in the final in Germany, 0.61 seconds ahead of second-placed Sindre Bjoernestad Skar.

Johan Haeggstroem of Sweden claimed third in a time of 2:15.77 minutes, a result which sees him rise to fourth in the overall rankings.

Chanavat continues to lead the way overall on 302 points after six stages, 52 points ahead of nearest challenger Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway.

In the women’s event, 20-year-old Linn Svahn collected her second stage victory of the season after coming home in a time of 2:31.50 minutes.

Anamarija Lampic of Slovenia finished 0.21 seconds behind to claim second, while Svahn’s compatriot Maja Dahlqvist came home in third.

Lampic continues to lead the way in the standings before the next event in Oberstdorf on 26th January, although her lead was cut to 35 points after Svahn’s victory.