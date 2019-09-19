Cross-country skier Johannes Durr banned for life after doping

Durr was initially handed a two-year ban following a positive test during the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi.

Durr was found to have taken EPO, growth hormones and blood transfusions.

However in a startling interview given to TV at the start of the year Durr admitted that he had continued to dope until 2018.

He was immediately provisionally suspended and now following these revelations he has been handed a life ban from the sport.

The documentary reportedly helped with the widespread doping investigations that took place earlier in the year.

They led to five skiers being arrested at the Nordic Ski World Championships; Dominik Baldauf, Max Hauke, Karel Tammjaerv, Andreas Veerpalu and Alexei Poltoranin.

As well as those five two cyclists, Georg Preidler and Stefan Denifl, were also investigated after further investigations.