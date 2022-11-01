Cross-country skier Moa Lundgren will miss the start of the World Cup season after wrongly undergoing surgery for appendicitis.

The Swede had her appendix removed only for doctors to realise that she was suffering from a lymph node inflammation in the abdominal cavity, which shows similar symptoms to appendicitis.

The Under-23 world champion will be out of action for November and is therefore targeting a December return.

It means Lundgren will be absent for the season-opening event in Ruka, Finland on November 25-27.

Lundgren explained to Swedish outlet Svt.se: "I came home from Mallorca last week and I was fine. Then it happened over the weekend: I had a high fever and severe pain in my stomach, going all the way to the appendix.

“When I got to the hospital, they thought I had to have my appendix removed.”

Lundgren said it turns out the issue “would have resolved itself”, adding: “It's the surgery itself that has prevented me from skiing. That's a problem.”

Moa Lundgren of Sweden was the U23 world champion Image credit: Getty Images

She would not blame the doctors, however, saying: "I understand why they operated. There were several doctors who thought it was appendicitis.

"But I'm very shocked that it happened at all. I felt very helpless when I found out that I shouldn't have had the surgery. Training had gone very well over the summer, but now this problem has come along."

She will target the Scandinavian Cup in Ostersund in early December next.

"My coach showed me that it's going to be a long season, so there's still a way to achieve my goals," she added.

