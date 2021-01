Cross-Country Skiing

Cross-country skiing video: Sweden's Linn Svahn triumphs in dramatic finish in Val Mustair

Sweden's Linn Svahn triumphs in a dramatic finish in Val Mustair as the 21 year old secured another impressive victory in the 2021 edition of the Tour de Ski series. Having emerged as a very exciting talent, Svahn continued to demonstrate her class in cross-country skiing as she produced a fine finish to take the win.

00:03:46, 27 views, 2 hours ago