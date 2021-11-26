Maja Dahlqvist and Alexander Terentev were victorious in the Sprint Classic races at the first event of the 2021-22 FIS Cross Country World Cup.

Sweden's Dahlqvist won the women's event in a time of 3:01.81 to claim her first victory of the season at the Finnish ski resort of Ruka.

Her compatriot Johanna Hagstroem finished in 3:03.58 to claim silver, while Norway's Maiken Caspersen Falla came third just 0.25 seconds behind Hagstroem.

Finland's Johanna Matintalo and Katri Lylynpera finished in fourth and fifth respectively in their home race, with Sweden's Frida Karlsson in sixth.

Terentev prevailed in the men's event, securing victory in a time of 2:31.90.

Norway occupied the final two spots on the podium, with Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo finishing second in 2:33.08 and Erik Valnes just behind in 2:34.03.

Frenchman Richard Jouve came home in fourth, with Norway's Haavard Solas Taugboel in fifth while Joni Maki was the highest-placed Finn in sixth.

The 15km Classic and 15km Freestyle Pursuit races will be held this weekend.

