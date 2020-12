Cross-Country Skiing

Cross-country skiing video 2020: 'Incredible' Rosie Brennan of USA wins women's 10km in Davos

Watch the finish to what was an 'incredible' performance from Rosie Brennan of the USA as she won the women's 10km race at the World Cup event in Davos. The 32-year-old was victorious once again. Watch cross-country skiing and other winter sports live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

