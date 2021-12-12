Simen Hegstad Krueger continued his dominance of the distance events in the FIS Cross-Country World Cup with victory in the 15km freestyle in Davos.

Sergey Ustiugov of Russia denied Norway a podium clean sweep as he came home in third, a further 4.3 seconds behind Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who went from fifth to second on the final two kilometres of the race as he backed up yesterday's success in the sprint event.

Ad

The women's 10km freestyle in the afternoon in Davos was similarly one-sided as Therese Johaug claimed her second World Cup win of the season to close the gap in the overall standings to Frida Karlsson.

Cross-Country Skiing Cross-country success for Norway as Krueger and Johaug dominate AN HOUR AGO

The three-time overall champion led from start to finish and came home 14.5 seconds clear of USA's Jessie Diggins, last year's crystal globe winner.

The success puts Johaug first in the distance standings but Karlsson, who came third, remains first overall on 400 points, with an advantage of 25 points over Johaug.

Cross-Country Skiing King Klaebo sprints to victory YESTERDAY AT 16:12