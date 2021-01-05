Jessie Diggins continued her impressive cross-country skiing form with a comfortable 10km victory in Toblach, Italy to maintain her lead at the top of the Tour de Ski standings. The American crossed the finish line in 25m14.5s, to take the win from compatriot Rosie Brennan by almost 15 seconds, while Sweden's Ebba Andersson crossed in third.

The win is Diggins' second in three days following her 10km pursuit success in Switzerland on Sunday and means the 29-year-old extends her lead at the top of the table from Brennan.

It was a bad day for Sweden's Frida Karlsson, who started third in the Tour de Ski standings, but finished ninth, 52.4s off Diggins.

The Tour de Ski, which is part of the cross-country World Cup season, is now halfway through its eight stages, with this race in Toblach the fourth of the competition.

Stage 5 is a 10km pursuit on Wednesday, while the trophy is decided on Sunday at Val di Fiemme.

In the wider World Cup standings, Diggins has moved up to third with 389 points but Brennan continues to lead the way on 540, while Russia's Tatiana Sorina sits between them in second.

