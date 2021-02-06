Oskar Svensson and Maja Dahlqvist made it a Swedish double on home snow in the individual sprint races in Ulricehamn.

Svensson earned his second World Cup victory of the season - and of his career - by tracking the pacemakers through the downhill and stadium sections before passing Russia's Gleb Retivykh in the last 20 metres to win.

Sprint World Cup leader Federico Pellegrino finished third - his 33rd individual sprint podium taking him top of the pile for most podium finishes in the discipline.

The result sees Svensson move to fourth in the sprint standings on 272 points, with Italy's Pellegrino top on 414 ahead of Retivykh on 369 and overall standings leader Alexander Bolshunov on 284.

"I used the last bolt of energy I had left in my body," Svensson said. "Because on top of the hill after [Sergey] Ustiugov's fast start I felt like I could not keep up but then I just gave it all I could.

"I can't actually believe I won this race, it's fantastic."

Meanwhile, it was a maiden World Cup victory for Dahlqvist.

Having featured on the podium 11 times previously, the 26-year-old went from bridesmaid to bride in a tough battle with overall standings leader Jessie Diggins.

The top three were separated by just four tenths of a second in the end but it was Dahlqvist who headed a Swedish one-two with Johanna Hagstrom second and American Diggins third.

"I just had a really great day and everything worked out perfectly, my skis, my shape and the course that really suit me," Dahlqvist said.

"It feels so great to finally have my first World Cup victory."

Dahlqvist's win moves her up to fifth in the sprint standings, which are still headed by Slovenia's Anamarija Lampic.

Switzerland's Nadine Faehndrich is 96 points behind Lampic's standings-leading 377, while Linn Svahn is third on 255.

