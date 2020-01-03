Double success for Norway in Val de Fiemme

Jacobsen claimed her first individual World Cup victory for almost four years, since winning the women's 10km freestyle in Rybinsk on 23 January 2015, as she held off Sweden's Ebba Andersson and Germany's Katharina Hennig in a dramatic finish to the women's 10km mass start.

The victory, which she obtained in a time of 29 minutes 7.9 seconds, is her sixth ever World Cup success and moves 4 x 5km relay Olympic champion Jacobsen to fourth in the overall women's World Cup standings this season.

"It's not been the usual podium so it was surprising for me," Jacobsen said.

"I feel like we are a good mix as I am the veteran and Ebba [Andersson] and Katharina [Hennig] are the future.

"Also the podium for a German athlete is very important for Katharina herself, her team and international cross-country skiing.

"It is also important - as I don't win so often anymore - and it's inspiring for other athletes to see that.

"The conditions and the track out there was quite close and you could also feel that there was a lot of nerves in the field and that is why I decided to stay a bit behind in the curves to stay out of trouble but I also stayed very calm and that was important today."

Meanwhile, Klaebo won his first individual distance World Cup event for nearly a year, since his March 2019 triumph in the men's 15km classic style during the World Cup Final in Quebec, with victory in the men's 15km mass start.

The triple Olympic champion and double defending World Cup winner secured his 32nd individual World Cup win in a time of 39 minutes 51 seconds to beat the Russian duo of Sergey Ustiugov and Alexander Bolshunov to the line.

Sportsbeat 2020