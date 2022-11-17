British cross-country skiing has received funding of around £20,000 from investment group Aker Solutions, which is expected to save the team for the season.

Great Britain, who are coached by Jostein Vinjerui and Hans Kristian Stadheim, lost their funding from the British Olympics Association (BOA) and UK Sport after a disappointing campaign at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

It has meant that coaches have since worked unpaid at times and athletes Andrew Musgrave, James Clugnet and Joe Davies have had limited financial support.

But on Thursday, it was announced that Great Britain's cross-country team has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Kjell Inge Rokke's group Aker Solutions and a partnership with private cross-country team Team Aker Daehlie, spearheaded by skiing legend Bjorn Daehlie.

The agreement, which will last until October 2024, will see four athletes take part in the regular World Cup and four in the World Cup for para-athletes.

Vinjerui said: "This [deal] corresponds to us being able to operate the team on roughly half the budget compared to what we have done in the past.

"We are not on target with an optimal investment, but enough so that we can stay afloat and offer a plan for the World Cup runners."

Hans Kristian Stadheim said: "I think cross-country skiing has major challenges with the fact that many nations are struggling financially.

"They have great talents that will never get the opportunity, if we don't come together and achieve exactly what we are trying to create here: To work together."

