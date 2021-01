Cross-Country Skiing

'Incredible' - Italy's Federico Pellegrino storms to victory in Val Mustair in Tour de Ski

Italy's Federico Pellegrino continued his incredible recent form by storming to victory in the Tour de Ski event in Val Mustair. It was another quite brilliant performance from Pellegrino, who secured his third successive triumph in the series and again demonstrated his class at the beginning of the new year.

00:03:29, 47 views, 2 hours ago