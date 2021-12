Cross-Country Skiing

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, Maja Dahlqvist victorious in Lillehammer

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo led a Norwegian one-two as he beat compatriot Thomas Helland Larsen to the line by just 0.58s, with France's Richard Jouve in third. In the women's race, Sweden's Maja Dahlqvist was victorious by just 0.35s from USA's Jessie Diggins, while Norway's Tiril Udnes Weng completed the podium.

00:02:31, 2 hours ago