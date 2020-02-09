Johaug and Bolshunov extend overall leads with wins in Falun

Norwegian Johaug continued her impressive form as she won her 12th World Cup distance event in 14 attempts after holding off the challenge of Sweden's Ebba Andersson.

Johaug won in a time of 25 minutes 4.1 seconds, with Andersson finishing just over six seconds behind, while fellow Norwegian Heidi Weng completed the podium places after finishing in 25m 27.9s.

The result means Johaug sits on top of the overall standings on 1,690 points, with Russia's Natalia Nepryaeva lying second on 1,212 and Weng third with 1,122.

Meanwhile, Bolshunov took a fourth consecutive distance victory in the World Cup in a time of 33m 10.3s, with Norway's Sjur Roethe narrowly edged out by 0.8s in second.

Compatriot Ivan Yakimushkin finished almost ten seconds adrift in third.

Bolshunov's victory means he is now 425 points clear of Johannes Hosflot Klaebo in the overall standings, with another Norwegian – Roethe – in third.

