Johaug and Bolshunov make it two wins from two in Nove Mesto
Therese Johaug capped off a weekend to remember as she secured a dual triumph at the cross-country skiing World Cup event in Nove Mesto to extend her lead at the top of the standings.
The Norwegian star was in scintillating form as she seared to victory in both the women's 10km F and 10km C pursuit events, holding off Russia's Natalia Nepryaeva to sit at the summit of the World Cup table with 1,409 points.
Johaug's compatriot Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg finished third in Sunday's 10km C Pursuit, beating fellow Norwegian Heidi Weng to the final spot on the podium with a time of 27:55.7minutes.
But it was Johaug who triumphed in the Czech mountains for her ninth race victory of the season with a time of 26:49.7minutes, now lying a considerable 457 points ahead of Weng in the World Cup standings and 470 clear of Nepryaeva who sits in third.
Krista Parmakoski finished fifth in Sunday's event in a surprise result for the Finnish skier, as the USA's Jessica Diggins – who is fourth overall – languished back in tenth place.
Alexander Bolshunov emulated Johaug's exploits in the men's event, adding a 15km C Pursuit victory on Sunday to his 15km F glory achieved the day before.
The Russian star, whose lead on top of the overall table now stands at 159 points, stopped the clock in 37:01.3minutes, beating Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo to the line while Simen Hegstad Krueger came third.
Klaebo is now second in the World Cup standings with 1,122 points, while Sergey Ustiugov – who did not take part in the event because he recently became a father – is in third.
Sjur Roethe finished fourth in Sunday's event, while Iivo Niskanen crossed the line in fifth to keep him in fourth place in the overall table.
