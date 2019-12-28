Johaug dominates once again as Norway shine in Lenzerheide

Johaug dominated the event and finished over 12 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor Heidi Weng in second, while Sweden’s Ebba Andersson finished third.

The victory extends Johaug's spell of dominance in the 2019/20 World Cup, the Norwegian now 149 points ahead of Weng in the overall standings on 591.

Johaug's compatriots Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen and Tiril Udnes Weng finished in fourth, fifth and seventh respectively on a successful Norwegian outing.

In the men's 15km sprint, Sergey Ustiugov emerged victorious, finishing in 33m19.1s.

His winning time was four seconds faster than Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo in second, while Alexander Bolshunov of Russia finished in third.

Despite being pipped to top spot in Lenzerheide, Klaebo keeps his position at the top of the overall standings with 566 points.

Sportsbeat 2019