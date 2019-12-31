Johaug ends the year on top in Toblach

The three-time Olympic medallist finished the women's 10km in a time of 23m:51.9 seconds, with her compatriot Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg coming in second and Sweden's Ebba Andersson in third.

The result means Johaug finishes the year 156 points clear at the top of the overall World Cup standings on 649, with fellow Norwegian Heidi Weng sitting closest in second.

