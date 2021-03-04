Therese Johaug's sparkling third leg inspired Norway to a brilliant 4x5km relay victory at the World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf.

The 2010 Winter Olympic gold medallist delivered a mesmerising display on the German snow to help topple Russia by over 26s and scoop her third gold medal of the 2021 Championships.

The Finnish team came home third in the relay but it was all about Norway as Johaug, fresh off the back of victories in the 15km skiathlon and 10km freestyle, powered them to glory.

Johaug was joined by Tiril Udnes Weng, Heidi Weng and Helene Marie Fossesholm in the Norwegian team as the quartet set about avenging their 2019 World Championship silver.

Three-time Winter Olympic medallist Johaug, 32, had a 2.6s advantage as she embarked on the third leg before a thumping display saw her leave Norway's rivals in the rear-view mirror.

Johaug hit the accelerator in thrilling fashion to open up a 19.8s advantage and leave Russia and Finland with a mountain to climb.

And teenager Fossesholm saw them home in style, crossing the line with 53:43.2 on the clock to beat Russia's Yana Kirpichenko, Yuliya Stupak, Tatiana Sorina and Natalia Nepryaeva by 26.6s.

Finland's Krista Parmakoski edged an almighty battle for the final spot on the podium against USA's Jessie Diggins by just 0.8s, leaving the American quartet left to rue what could have been an unexpected medal in the largely Europe-dominated event.

The Germans finished fifth in Oberstdorf, while reigning champions Sweden slumped to a sixth-place finish after Charlotte Kalla's horror second leg ended their chances at the halfway stage.

