Therese Johaug took a further leap into the pantheon of cross-country greats after claiming her 11th World Championship title with a battling 15km skiathlon performance in Oberstdorf.

The Norwegian recovered from an early fall to win by exactly half a minute and draw level with Larissa Lazutina in third on the list of the most decorated female world champions.

Johaug, 32, toppled Sweden's Frida Karlsson by 30s while Ebba Andersson - Karlsson's compatriot - scooped the final spot on the podium with a time of 39:05.7.

Johaug's triumph brought up a hat-trick of 15km world titles but the 2010 Winter Olympic champion had to do it the hard way on the German snow.

She was involved in an early crash with Karlsson in just the fourth lap to allow Andersson, 23, to race into the lead.

But Johaug showed all her experience as a thrilling display on the course's uphill sections hauled her back in front.

Johaug led Andersson by over 4s at the halfway stage and then swiftly left Karlsson and Andersson in the rear-view mirror, pressing the accelerator to win with a time of 38:35.5.

Karlsson, 21, edged a pulsating battle for second to beat her fellow Swede by just 0.2s.

It was all about Johaug in Oberstdorf, however, who now only has fewer world titles than Norway's Marit Bjorgen - who stands tall on 18 - and Russian star Yelena Vyalbe on 14.

Austria's Teresa Stadlober finished fourth in Saturday's 15km skiathlon, while Charlotte Kalla made it three Swedes in the top five with a time of 39:47.6.

