Defending overall World Cup champion Therese Johaug recorded her fourth 3-Days Tour victory by winning the 10km pursuit in Ruka.

The Norweigan, who had previously taken the 3-Days Tour win in 2015, 2018 and 2019, maintained her strong start to the season as she finished in a time of 25 minutes 06.2 seconds.

Cross-Country Skiing Klaebo claims another record with victory in Ruka AN HOUR AGO

Having started 15 seconds ahead of her rivals courtesy of her performance a day prior, Johaug was in a league of her own as she won by 47 seconds to double up in Finland, having earlier won the 10km classic race on Saturday.

Russia's Tatiana Sorina finished in second in a time of 25:53.2 while Sweden's Ebba Andersson earned her second podium of the season in third in a time of 25:54.8.

The victory, Johaug's 75th individual World Cup win, leaves the 32-year-old top of the overall standings on 301 points ahead of Sorina on 252 and Andersson on 203.

Sportsbeat 2020

Cross-Country Skiing Musgrave makes British history as Klaebo prevails YESTERDAY AT 17:10