Johaug soars to glory on Davos slopes

The experienced Norwegian, who has claimed over 50 individual wins throughout her glittering career, held off compatriot Heidi Weng by a margin of 30.6 seconds on the Swiss slopes to clinch her fifth triumph of the campaign.

And USA's Jessica Diggins finished third, swapping places with Weng on the podium after last week in Lillehammer by stopping the clock in 25:39.1 minutes.

Austria's Teresa Stadlober finished fourth but it was all about Johaug in Switzerland, following up her success on home soil last week with another majestic descent.

"My skis were perfect and I was in top condition," the 31-year-old said.

"Of course I felt we were in altitude - it was a really good race, so I'm really happy to be on top of the podium again.

"Heidi and Jessica also did a really good race today."

Finland's Krista Parmakoski - who came fourth in Norway last week - finished fifth with a time of 25:56.3m, while compatriot Kerttu Niskanen was sixth after crossing the line 7.4s behind.

And Katerina Razymova, Magni Smedaas, Sadie Maubet Bjornsen and Charlotte Kalla made up the rest of the top ten, trailing the jubilant Johaug who is showing no signs of relinquishing her 2019 hegemony.

Sportsbeat 2019